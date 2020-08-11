PAC 12 is Canceling Its Fall Sports Season:Football is Gone and they hope to Bring It Back In The Spring of 2021
BREAKING: Pac-12 is canceling its 2020 fall football season, source tells @SINow. Like the Big Ten, it plans to play in the spring. @Brett_McMurphy first.
All eyes now on the next domino, which could bring them all down: the Big 12.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020
Andy Durham said,
Tony Barnhart(Mr. College Football)
@MrCFB
Sad. Very sad.
Andy Durham said,
Rusty Mansell
@Mansell247
Sidenote.. Alabama and Tennessee high school football seasons begin next week with games.
