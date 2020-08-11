Word Coming In:The Big Ten has Postponed its Fall Football Season and will attempt to play in the Spring

**********The Big Ten has Postponed its Fall Football Season and will attempt to play in the Spring**********

Breaking: The Big Ten has postponed its fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring, according @Mark_Schlabach and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/c7aTDTdjtY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2020

A statement from Nebraska leadership. pic.twitter.com/tFMlYSfnWe — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 11, 2020