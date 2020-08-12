Appalachian State and Charlotte will meet in Football in Boone on September 12:Game now set for 2020 and another game has been added for 2030

from www.appstatesports.com:

BOONE, N.C. – App State and Charlotte announced Wednesday that they have agreed to add two more games to their upcoming series with the first matchup now scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020 in Boone and an additional game in Charlotte on a 2030 date to be announced.

The Mountaineers recently lost all four of their originally scheduled 2020 nonconference opponents, which were Morgan State, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Massachusetts.

“I would like to thank Mike Hill and his team for working with us to get this scheduled in what is a very fluid situation for all of us,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “This matchup makes sense for both schools.

“The safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes remains our priority, and we continue to follow guidance from health officials, university leadership and the Sun Belt Conference to provide the safest environment for the return of sports on our campus. We hope to safely welcome App State students, season ticket holders and visiting teams to Kidd Brewer Stadium this fall, following the latest public health protocols.”

In addition to the matchups this fall and in 2030, App State and Charlotte are scheduled to square off on a yearly basis from 2026-29, as announced in April 2019.

“We look forward to playing Charlotte on September 12,” App State head coach Shawn Clark said. “Our team wants to play. Our medical staff, coaching staff and administration have been working tirelessly to implement protocols that provide a safe environment for our players, and we will continue to put their health and safety first as we prepare for the 2020 season.”

The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers in their first two meetings – 45-9 in Charlotte in 2018 and 56-41 in Boone last year.