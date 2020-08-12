Biden-Harris Tough Ticket in November:Kamala looking to Wrestle Republicans into Submission!!!

Former professional Wrestler Kamala died earlier this week, but Kamala lives….Kamala Harris that is…

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris democratic ticket is set in the race for President of the United States, and it already appears that the Biden-Harris ticket is going to be a tough one…

Harris is like a pit bull…The former California state senator and attorney general, is one tough cookie…

Many members of one of the strongest black caucuses in the U.S.A said they would not support Biden for President, if he did not choose a female running mate of color….

Biden did choose a female running mate for President, and he chose one of color, and he chose the right one…

Back during the democratic debates, Harris was coming right at “Sleepy Joe” Biden, and much like the wrestler Kamala, Kamala Harris was taking Joe Biden down….She was chopping him down sort of like Kamala slappin’ around Joe LeDuc…

Kamala Harris is tough….

Harris comes right at you like a boxer, and she is very strong in/with her early punches…

But, we will have to see if Harris follow the same sort of protocol that she showed us in the debates…

Harris coming at you real strong early, but then letting up as the fight gets/grows longer, and then she gives up and throws in the towel…That is how she came across during the debates….

Does Harris have the staying power?

(Can she sustain the key blows/punches?)

We are about to find out….

Biden-Harris, a very Tough Ticket, in November…

But, late in the fourth quarter, does the Donald Trump camp come up with a game-winning/election winning vaccine for the Coronavirus????

(This would also cause a strong surge in the economy right before the election, an 11th hour boost.)

That could really be a game-changer……

If we don’t have high school or college football this Fall, the Presidential Election might become the “Biggest Game in Town”….

We need to be ready for it….

Here is what actor James Woods is asking us, as the Presidential Race/Game Gets Going….

James Woods

@RealJamesWoods

Biden, if elected, will step down ”for the good of the nation,” by June of 2021. Kamala Harris will then be President of the United States and, for a while, Nancy Pelosi will be a heartbeat away from the presidency . So, who is your choice for President of the United States?