Big South (HPU) Pulls Plug On Fall Sports
The Big South Conference, which includes High Point University, has announced that there will be NO Fall Sports this year as a result of the NCAA not hosting any championships for Fall Sports.
No changes for Winter and Spring sports were made at this time.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.