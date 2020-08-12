Lots of Water/NO Practice past 8:30am this Morning:Teachers Back in the Classroom Today

You better be getting plenty of water in you today…And NO outside practice past 8:30am this morning…

We had the most HUMID morning of the year, out there on this Wednesday…Another record-breaker today….And if you would be out there practicing or training past 8:30am, forget about it….

Way too hot and humid for you out there today….If the kids were practicing football today, they would be falling like flies, if they went beyond that 8:30am hour…

I was out there in it, and got finished just past 8:30am, and I was lucky, that I finished up with my workout when I did…

On a day like today, you better keep your arms moving…If your arms are moving, then there is a very good chance that your legs will be moving, and if those legs are moving, then the workout is still a GO…

Got to get loads of water in you today, and you better get the workouts in early, or later in the day, or I might have to lease/rent you my space at Lakeview Memorial…

Tough day out there today….Like I was saying earlier, it was another record-breaker, as far as the Humidity Levels go….

Keep that water coming, and on another note for those that are close to education process, the teachers were back in the classroom today…School cranks back up, this coming Monday, August 17…

But, it makes me wonder?????

If the students are going to be doing the Distance-Remote learning as the new school year begins, why aren’t the teachers just working from home too??? SMH…..

Why should anybody be at the schools, other than the principals and administration?

(And spread them out.)

SMH…