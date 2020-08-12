NCHSAA Will Announce 2020-2021 Calendar Today at 2pm(Video of Pennsylvania High Schools Meeting a Must View)
NCHSAA Will Announce 2020-2021 Calendar Today at 2pm
?NCHSAA will announce the 2020-2021 Calendar at 2:00pm today ?
A link to the video will be posted at 1:55 pm#WeAretheNCHSAA pic.twitter.com/L01ePWkMGr
— NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) August 12, 2020
CLICK ON and check out this video right here….Worth the watch and listen….
THE LATEST: SPORTS IN PENNSYLVANIA. A number of State reps coming together earlier today to voice their opinion on High School Sports. Here is an excerpt but see below for entire press conference. @PIAASports https://t.co/cyJB9BGLjW pic.twitter.com/myHTxHdxp9
— D11Sports (@D11Sports) August 11, 2020
