Notes from NCHSAA News Conference this afternoon

High School Football Playoffs-Dates yet to be determined, those dates will come later on…Football starting on February 8 is not based on the thought that there will be a vaccine for the Coronavirus available on that date…

For football, there will be allowances for Conference and Non-Conference games…There will be flexibility in/for the scheduling…

How many fans can attend games, especially for football, will come under the guidance of Governor Roy Cooper…The Governor’s Plans for attendance at public gatherings will be followed closely….

For all sports, transportation to and from games is an issue…The number of student-athletes on the Activity Buses will have to monitored and watched closely for medical safety purposes….How many students are traveling together at the same time, the cleaning of the buses after the away trips, all of those details must be taken into consideration…

Holiday Basketball Tournaments, for example the HAECO Invitational Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum and the John Wall Classic in Raleigh, are not being recommended at all for this season….NCHSAA basketball teams can not play games until after January 4, and the NCHSAA does not want their teams to participate in the these type of large gathering tournaments this upcoming season…There would be too much contact with out-of-town teams, and for tournaments that are held featuring local schools only, there would still be too way too much mingling and close contact…No Holiday Tournaments this year, but the playoffs will still be on the table, but again, all games must start after January 4…..