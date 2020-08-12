Wyndham Championship Introduces Birdies Fore Backpacks Charitable Giveaway, Tweaks Hole-in-One Competition

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP INTRODUCES BIRDIES FOR BACKPACKS CHARITABLE GIVEAWAY; TWEAKS HOLE-IN-ONE COMPETITION

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – PGA TOUR professionals will participate in two tournament-week competitions to raise money for Piedmont Triad backpack programs as they fight childhood food insecurity, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, starts tomorrow at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

New this year, the Birdies for Backpacks Charitable Giveaway is set for the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Wyndham Rewards will donate $500 to the tournament’s Birdies for Backpacks program for every birdie or better players make on holes 15, 16 and 17, also known as the tournament’s “Sweet Spot.”

When official tournament play begins on Thursday, the tournament’s Hole-in-One competition returns to the par three 16th hole. This year, instead of the golfer winning one Million Wyndham Rewards points, Wyndham Rewards will donate one Million Wyndham Rewards points to the four Piedmont Triad backpack programs that benefit from the tournament’s “Birdies fore Backpacks” program when the first golfer makes a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.

The points will be split evenly among Backpack Beginnings, Out of the Garden Project, Forsyth Backpacks and the United Way of Greater High Point. This donation follows only the first hole-in-one made on the 16th hole during official tournament play.

One out of five children in North Carolina is food insecure, and the Wyndham Championship’s Birdies Fore Backpacks program works with local organizations to provide backpacks full of nutritious food for children in need when school is not in session. Since the program’s inception in 2014, the tournament has provided some 590,000 nutritious meals for thousands of Piedmont Triad families.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has 83 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 828,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 83 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham , and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of nearly 18,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations