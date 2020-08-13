Looking at the Links:Losing a Local Links(Golf) Legend:Evalyn Dorn has left the clubhouse at age 88

She was always shooting/carding a consistent 77 for a round of 18 holes of golf, but she has left us at age 88…

This lady was the “Queen of Golf” in Guilford County back in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s and beyond….I’m telling you, we had men like Bill Harvey and Red Jessup back in those days, and they would be put into that local category of the area’s “Kings of Golf”, but Evalyn Dorn could pretty much stand alone as the “Queen of Golf” in Guilford County…

Evalyn Dorn would be tearing up that golf course out on Ballinger Road, every day of the week, and Longview Golf Course was a course she tamed over the years…That 77 number should have been painted on the side of her golf cart, and Brown Siler, Buck Siler, Keith Siler and Mike Siler, the Longview Golf Course owners, knew that Evalyn Dorn really owned that golf course out there on Ballinger, at least when it came to hitting from the ladies’ tees…

Evalyn Dorn laid the framework for women’s golf in Guilford County and she shot better than that 77 many times, it’s just that she hardly ever went over 77…

I was looking at some old golf news(circa 1998) on the internet last night, and it was a golf report on the Monday Women’s First Flight from the Longview Golf Course, and you know who was right there at the top for the women, and that would be Evalyn Dorn, carding her trademark 77 to take the honors at Longview, on that Monday…

I never met the lady, Evalyn Dorn, but I read so much about her accomplishments on the golf course, that I felt like I could have been the perfect choice to be her caddy…

Evalyn Dorn reminded me of Babe Didrikson Zaharias….Zaharias excelled in golf, basketball, baseball and track and field, and although Dorn excelled in golf, she passed her athletic excellence on to her children Evelyn, Nancy and Johnny Dorn….

Her daughter Evelyn had it going on in Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Golf…Evelyn’s sister and Evalyn’s daughter, Nancy Dorn, excelled in Volleyball and she still does today…Son and sibling Johnny Dorn had a strong basketball game and he like his mom and sisters, could tear up the golf course…

So Evalyn Dorn left quite the legacy and to me, she was a Local Links Legend….There is so much that could be said or written about Evalyn Dorn, but let’s just say for certain, that she left her mark, and it was a good one….

(Mark up another 77 on her golf card.)

She was one of those people you liked and you didn’t even know them that well, but you appreciated what they stood for, and they had your utmost respect….

We remember her here today…It is almost like she had her own brand name….Evalyn Dorn and that regular round of 77….

I think she was still shooting a 77, when she was in her 80’s.

RIP:Evalyn Dorn

(She made a difference and laid the groundwork for excellence in women’s athletics/golf in Guilford County.)

from the News and Record online obituaries:

JULY 31, 1932 – AUGUST 4, 2020 Evalyn Elizabeth Duncan Dorn, 88, of 5410 Garden Lake Drive, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the home of her daughter, Nancy Dorn Everett.

Because of COVID-19, plans for a celebration of life are pending at this time.

Memorial contribution can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westcheaster Dr., High Point, NC 27262.

From all of the lives you touched, the light and happiness you radiated, and the paths you changed, you always will be admired, loved, and remembered. Rest well, Mama Dorn.

Triad Cremations & Funeral Services 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407