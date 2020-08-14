SoCon/Southern Conference(UNCG) postpones Fall Conference Competition

SoCon postpones fall conference competition

League hopes to move fall sports to spring

from www.soconsports.com

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced Thursday that the league will not have fall conference competition due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for nonconference contests if desired. It is the intention to move the fall sports’ regular-season competition and championships to the spring.

The fall sports impacted by this decision are football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Practice and competition for some sports that have their championships in the winter/spring but traditionally have fall practice and competitions (men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball, softball and rifle) will be determined by each institution.

“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee.

“I am greatly saddened to not be able to conduct our fall conference competition. We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans, but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring. We will continue to daily monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make prudent and necessary decisions regarding athletic practice and competition in the future.”