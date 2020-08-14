The Morning Run:”Keep the Ball Rolling”

It makes for an easy thought, but the more you think about it, the more sense it makes…

You go out each day, and you just have to “Keep the Ball Rolling”…

If you are going to work, just Keep the Ball Rollin’…If you get into a pickup ball game, just Keep the Ball Rollin’…If you take off on another Morning Run, just Keep the Ball Rollin’…

Do things pretty much the same way, every day….It may seem like too much status quo, but to make things work on a regular basis, you just have to Keep the Ball Rollin’…

Go out and run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and just keep on going, just “Keep the Ball Rolling”, or keep your feet and hands moving…And you will get the job done…

Mission accomplished for this Friday….The Morning Run is done….Around 5-6 miles in the August Humidity, and how did I get it done???

You guessed it…I just was out there, and as I moved on up and down the street(s), I was able to “Keep the Ball Rolling”…..

Time to “Hit It” and and we bring on Jay and the Techniques, with Keep the Ball Rollin’….Click On Below for their video show, and you do this today, Keep the Ball Rollin’….



Good smooth music leading us on down the road/street this morning and at times we wonder, where did that morning go? Well, we also wonder at times where did our run go…But we can still feel the burn of the run, even hours after the run has been done….But, it is much harder to explain this…

Where did our love go? We have a shot at redemption with the Supremes..Not sure if Diana Ross is in here, but the Supremes are ready to tackle that question….Where Did Our Love Go??? Baby, Baby, Where Did Our Love Go?

CLICK ON BELOW and you may soon know, with the help of this video….Where Did Our Love Go???

The Supremes



If you can’t find your love, one thing you don’t want to do is go looking for your love in town…Kenny Rogers told his girl Ruby, don’t take your love to town…“Ruby Don’t Take Your Love To Town”…This one by a very young Kenny Rogers and The First Edition…Good stuff here, and you can hear it from Kenny right now, when you Click On Below, and this is some kind of video show…



No matter what happens, we can say we did have the Time Of Our Life….It has all been good, and it doesn’t get much better than this…Bill Medley and Jenifer Warnes singing “I Had The Time Of My Life”, from the movie,”Dirty Dancing”…Remember Patrick Swayze in this flick? You must be familiar with “I Had The Time Of My Life”…

Here we go with Bill Medley(Righteous Brothers) and Jenifer Warnes…Click On Below and you can go with them, back in time…On the road, On The Morning Run, as you run and think back to all of these tunes from your past…



Our spiritual song of the week is a great one too…Gordon Mote today, with Meanwhile Back at the Cross…Gordon is a blind vocalist and pianist….He can really sing it, and he can also sling it on the piano and on the keyboard…I think you will like it, in fact, I think you might just love this one from Gordon Mote…

Here he is, Gordon Mote, with “Meanwhile Back At The Cross”….Be blessed, when you CLICK ON BELOW, for this outstanding video show…



We do have a bonus feature for you today…We have some true Americana music with a group I was just introduced to, last Saturday night, on the Grand Ole Oprey Show, on WFMY TV 2.5…This is one of the most creative musical groups you will ever hear…High energy and all kinds of instrumental talent among the members..

This new group to you, and still fairly new to me, is The Old Crow Medicine Show…Their song for us today, is probably the tune they are best known for and it is called, Rock Me Mamma/Wagon Wheel…Rock Me Mamma Like A Wagon Wheel….This one is hot, and I think you will like it a lot….The Old Crow Medicine Show, and their tune “Rock Me Mamma/Wagon Wheel”…Darius Rucker also covered this song…But we have this very original music group, The Old Crow Medicine Show ready to go for you today….

Click On Below, for The Old Crow Medicine Show, and “Rock Me Mamma/Wagon Wheel”…



That is it for this Friday, and we sure hope you enjoyed our Morning Run video show….Thanks for tuning in, again this week….

(All of these tunes that we have used this week, are running through our mind, on The Morning Run, and they keep us running.)