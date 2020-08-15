2020 Wyndham Championship Tee Times for Round Three Action on Saturday from the Sedgefield Country Club
**********2020 Wyndham Championship,Sedgefield Country Club
Third Round Groupings and Starting Times**********
Saturday, August 15, 2020
TEE #1
7:00 Chris Kirk Athens, GA 66 69 135
Jim Herman Palm City, FL 66 69 135
Sam Burns Shreveport, LA 67 68 135
7:10 Bud Cauley Jacksonville Beach, FL 66 68 134
Chris Baker Jacksonville Bch, FL 71 63 134
Henrik Norlander Stockholm, Sweden 67 68 135
7:20 Sebastián Muñoz Bogota, Colombia 67 67 134
Jason Dufner Auburn, AL 69 65 134
Dylan Frittelli Johannesburg, South Africa 69 65 134
7:30 Bo Hoag Columbus, OH 66 68 134
Adam Schenk Vincennes, IN 67 67 134
Rafa Cabrera Bello Gran Canaria, Spain 67 67 134
7:40 Tommy Fleetwood England 69 64 133
Scott Piercy Las Vegas, NV 68 66 134
Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC 65 69 134
7:50 Adam Long St. Louis, MO 68 65 133
Sungjae Im Jeju-Si, Jeju-do, South Korea 69 64 133
Patton Kizzire Sea Island, GA 66 67 133
8:00 Paul Casey Surrey, England 67 66 133
Kevin Kisner Aiken, SC 69 64 133
Ryan Brehm Mount Pleasant, MI 64 69 133
8:10 Tyler Duncan Columbus, IN 68 64 132
Peter Malnati Knoxville, TN 68 65 133
Patrick Reed Houston, TX 65 68 133
8:20 Rob Oppenheim Andover, MA 66 66 132
Jason Kokrak Cleveland, OH 69 63 132
Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC 66 66 132
8:30 Roger Sloan Merritt, Canada 62 70 132
C.T. Pan Taiwan 68 64 132
Mark Hubbard Denver, CO 67 65 132
8:40 Andrew Landry Austin, TX 66 65 131
Doc Redman Raleigh, NC 67 64 131
Harold Varner III Gastonia, NC 62 69 131
8:50 Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 66 64 130
Harris English Sea Island, GA 64 67 131
Shane Lowry Co. Offaly, Ireland 68 63 131
9:00 Tom Hoge Fargo, ND 62 68 130
Si Woo Kim Seoul, South Korea 65 65 130
Talor Gooch Midwest City, OK 65 65 130
**********2020 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club
Third Round Groupings and Starting Times**********
Saturday, August 15, 2020
TEE #10
7:00 Matt Jones Sydney, Australia 68 67 135
Denny McCarthy Rockville, MD 67 68 135
Luke List Augusta, GA 68 67 135
7:10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout South Africa 71 64 135
Wesley Bryan Columbia, SC 65 70 135
Nate Lashley Scottsdale, AZ 66 69 135
7:20 Matt Every Atlantic Beach, FL 68 67 135
Tom Lewis Welwyn Garden City GC, England 67 68 135
Cameron Davis Sydney, Australia 71 65 136
7:30 Peter Uihlein Jupiter, FL 71 65 136
Davis Love III Sea Island, GA 69 67 136
Troy Merritt Eagle, ID 67 69 136
7:40 Matthew NeSmith Aiken, SC 69 67 136
Hank Lebioda Orlando, FL 65 71 136
Kramer Hickok Dallas, TX 69 67 136
7:50 Matthias Schwab Austria 67 69 136
Scott Stallings Oak Ridge, TN 70 66 136
Brian Stuard Jackson, MI 70 66 136
8:00 Patrick Rodgers Avon, IN 70 66 136
Joaquin Niemann Chile 70 66 136
Austin Cook Jonesboro, AR 69 67 136
8:10 Russell Henley Kiawah Island, SC 68 68 136
Brian Harman St Simons Island, GA 65 71 136
Michael Gligic Kitchener, ON, Canada 67 69 136
8:20 Josh Teater Lexington, KY 67 70 137
Zach Johnson Cedar Rapids, IA 70 67 137
Brandt Snedeker Nashville, TN 70 67 137
8:30 Sergio Garcia Castellon, Spain 67 70 137
Russell Knox Inverness, Scotland 73 64 137
Scott Brown Aiken, SC 66 71 137
8:40 Seamus Power Waterford, Ireland 68 69 137
Kristoffer Ventura Palm Beach Gardens, FL 69 68 137
Will Gordon Davidson, NC 68 69 137
8:50 Jordan Spieth Dallas, TX 70 67 137
Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH 73 64 137
Ben Martin Kiawah Island, SC 71 66 137
9:00 Vincent Whaley Atlanta, GA 71 66 137
Brinson Paolini Virginia Beach, VA 71 66 137
**********With inclement weather forecast for Saturday, Wyndham Championship third-round tee times are set for 7-9 a.m. with threesomes starting from the first and 10th tees. Play is schedule to be complete by 1:45 p.m. The Golf Channel and CBS Sports broadcast windows will not change. PGA TOUR Live will begin streaming at 7 a.m. and end at approximately 1 p.m. PGA TOUR Radio on SIRIUSXM will broadcast from 7 a.m. until play is complete.**********
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.