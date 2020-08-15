2020 Wyndham Championship Tee Times for Round Three Action on Saturday from the Sedgefield Country Club

**********2020 Wyndham Championship,Sedgefield Country Club

Third Round Groupings and Starting Times

Saturday, August 15, 2020

TEE #1

7:00 Chris Kirk Athens, GA 66 69 135

Jim Herman Palm City, FL 66 69 135

Sam Burns Shreveport, LA 67 68 135

7:10 Bud Cauley Jacksonville Beach, FL 66 68 134

Chris Baker Jacksonville Bch, FL 71 63 134

Henrik Norlander Stockholm, Sweden 67 68 135

7:20 Sebastián Muñoz Bogota, Colombia 67 67 134

Jason Dufner Auburn, AL 69 65 134

Dylan Frittelli Johannesburg, South Africa 69 65 134

7:30 Bo Hoag Columbus, OH 66 68 134

Adam Schenk Vincennes, IN 67 67 134

Rafa Cabrera Bello Gran Canaria, Spain 67 67 134

7:40 Tommy Fleetwood England 69 64 133

Scott Piercy Las Vegas, NV 68 66 134

Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC 65 69 134

7:50 Adam Long St. Louis, MO 68 65 133

Sungjae Im Jeju-Si, Jeju-do, South Korea 69 64 133

Patton Kizzire Sea Island, GA 66 67 133

8:00 Paul Casey Surrey, England 67 66 133

Kevin Kisner Aiken, SC 69 64 133

Ryan Brehm Mount Pleasant, MI 64 69 133

8:10 Tyler Duncan Columbus, IN 68 64 132

Peter Malnati Knoxville, TN 68 65 133

Patrick Reed Houston, TX 65 68 133

8:20 Rob Oppenheim Andover, MA 66 66 132

Jason Kokrak Cleveland, OH 69 63 132

Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC 66 66 132

8:30 Roger Sloan Merritt, Canada 62 70 132

C.T. Pan Taiwan 68 64 132

Mark Hubbard Denver, CO 67 65 132

8:40 Andrew Landry Austin, TX 66 65 131

Doc Redman Raleigh, NC 67 64 131

Harold Varner III Gastonia, NC 62 69 131

8:50 Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 66 64 130

Harris English Sea Island, GA 64 67 131

Shane Lowry Co. Offaly, Ireland 68 63 131

9:00 Tom Hoge Fargo, ND 62 68 130

Si Woo Kim Seoul, South Korea 65 65 130

Talor Gooch Midwest City, OK 65 65 130

TEE #10

7:00 Matt Jones Sydney, Australia 68 67 135

Denny McCarthy Rockville, MD 67 68 135

Luke List Augusta, GA 68 67 135

7:10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout South Africa 71 64 135

Wesley Bryan Columbia, SC 65 70 135

Nate Lashley Scottsdale, AZ 66 69 135

7:20 Matt Every Atlantic Beach, FL 68 67 135

Tom Lewis Welwyn Garden City GC, England 67 68 135

Cameron Davis Sydney, Australia 71 65 136

7:30 Peter Uihlein Jupiter, FL 71 65 136

Davis Love III Sea Island, GA 69 67 136

Troy Merritt Eagle, ID 67 69 136

7:40 Matthew NeSmith Aiken, SC 69 67 136

Hank Lebioda Orlando, FL 65 71 136

Kramer Hickok Dallas, TX 69 67 136

7:50 Matthias Schwab Austria 67 69 136

Scott Stallings Oak Ridge, TN 70 66 136

Brian Stuard Jackson, MI 70 66 136

8:00 Patrick Rodgers Avon, IN 70 66 136

Joaquin Niemann Chile 70 66 136

Austin Cook Jonesboro, AR 69 67 136

8:10 Russell Henley Kiawah Island, SC 68 68 136

Brian Harman St Simons Island, GA 65 71 136

Michael Gligic Kitchener, ON, Canada 67 69 136

8:20 Josh Teater Lexington, KY 67 70 137

Zach Johnson Cedar Rapids, IA 70 67 137

Brandt Snedeker Nashville, TN 70 67 137

8:30 Sergio Garcia Castellon, Spain 67 70 137

Russell Knox Inverness, Scotland 73 64 137

Scott Brown Aiken, SC 66 71 137

8:40 Seamus Power Waterford, Ireland 68 69 137

Kristoffer Ventura Palm Beach Gardens, FL 69 68 137

Will Gordon Davidson, NC 68 69 137

8:50 Jordan Spieth Dallas, TX 70 67 137

Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH 73 64 137

Ben Martin Kiawah Island, SC 71 66 137

9:00 Vincent Whaley Atlanta, GA 71 66 137

Brinson Paolini Virginia Beach, VA 71 66 137

With inclement weather forecast for Saturday, Wyndham Championship third-round tee times are set for 7-9 a.m. with threesomes starting from the first and 10th tees. Play is schedule to be complete by 1:45 p.m. The Golf Channel and CBS Sports broadcast windows will not change. PGA TOUR Live will begin streaming at 7 a.m. and end at approximately 1 p.m. PGA TOUR Radio on SIRIUSXM will broadcast from 7 a.m. until play is complete.