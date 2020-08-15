FedExCup Playoffs loom on the horizon with a jam-packed leaderboard at Sedgefield: We give the toss to Helen Ross, who is on the Cart Path, and has the insides/insight

FedExCup Playoffs loom on the horizon with a jam-packed leaderboard at Sedgefield

By Helen Ross(formerly with the Greensboro News and Record), PGATOUR.COM

from www.pgatour.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. – There’s no rest for the weary.

Not when you’re at the Wyndham Championship and it’s the final week of the PGA TOUR’s regular season with the FedExCup Playoffs looming large next week.

Si Woo Kim is a prime example. The co-leader – Kim’s tied for the top spot after matching 65s in the first two rounds – has played every single tournament since the TOUR’s Return to Golf in June after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means the Wyndham Championship, a tournament he won in 2016, is Kim’s 10th straight event. Let that sink in a little bit.

And even after that marathon stretch, Kim still arrived at Sedgefield Country Club this week in dire need of FedExCup points. He was ranked No. 121 and was hardly safe to make the Playoffs which start next week at THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston.

The other three players tied for the lead with Kim are on similar runs but are safely in the Playoff bubble. Tom Hoge and Talor Gooch, who shot 65 and 68, respectively, will be seeking their first PGA TOUR titles this week while Billy Horschel, the 2014 FedEx champ who had a 64 Friday, is vying for his sixth.

