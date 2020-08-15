NC Fusion Boys and Girls Lacrosse – Last Chance To Register For The Fall Season
BOYS LACROSSE
FALL 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL EVALUATIONS
New players must attend at least one day of evaluations but may attend both dates. Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of each session to check in and warm up. Current players are encouraged to attend. New and current players must register below using the links provided before attending evaluations. Learn more about our teams and training programs.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN
Click on the “New Registrant” button…..
REGISTRATION FEE $25 members / $50 non-members
WHEN
Session 1 – August 15, 2020
Grad years 2021-2030 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006
Session 2 – August 16, 2020
Grad years 2021-2030 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006
Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.
Questions about the registration process may be directed to Kristen Strain at kstrain@ncfusion.org
The NC Fusion Difference:
Fall and spring player development
Private pristine practice venues
Experienced elite coaching at all age groups
Access to regional and national tournaments
GIRLS LACROSSE
EVALUATIONS
Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of each session to check in and warm up.
WHEN
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Middle School (grad years 2025 – 2027) – 8:00am – 9:00am
Select High School (grad years 2021-2024) – 9:00am – 10:00am
Elite High School (grad years 2021-2024) – 10:00am – 11:00am
WHERE
BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006
Please reach out to Darla Poulin at dpoulin@ncfusion.org with any questions about the girls lacrosse program.
Questions about the registration process may be directed to Kristen Strain at kstrain@ncfusion.org
