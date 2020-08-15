NC Fusion Boys and Girls Lacrosse – Last Chance To Register For The Fall Season

BOYS LACROSSE

FALL 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL EVALUATIONS

New players must attend at least one day of evaluations but may attend both dates. Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of each session to check in and warm up. Current players are encouraged to attend. New and current players must register below using the links provided before attending evaluations. Learn more about our teams and training programs.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

Click on the “New Registrant” button…..

REGISTRATION FEE $25 members / $50 non-members

WHEN

Session 1 – August 15, 2020

Grad years 2021-2030 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006

Session 2 – August 16, 2020

Grad years 2021-2030 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006

Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.

Questions about the registration process may be directed to Kristen Strain at kstrain@ncfusion.org

The NC Fusion Difference:

Fall and spring player development

Private pristine practice venues

Experienced elite coaching at all age groups

Access to regional and national tournaments

GIRLS LACROSSE

EVALUATIONS

Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of each session to check in and warm up.

WHEN

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Middle School (grad years 2025 – 2027) – 8:00am – 9:00am

Select High School (grad years 2021-2024) – 9:00am – 10:00am

Elite High School (grad years 2021-2024) – 10:00am – 11:00am

WHERE

BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006

Please reach out to Darla Poulin at dpoulin@ncfusion.org with any questions about the girls lacrosse program.

Questions about the registration process may be directed to Kristen Strain at kstrain@ncfusion.org