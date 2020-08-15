Round Two Results from the 2020 Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club:Info coming in from The North Carolina Golf Academy and Davis Troxler

Info gathered and compiled from www.pgatour.com/PGATour.com and courtesy to GreensboroSports.com by Davis Troxler, at The North Carolina Golf Academy…..

Top Ten Spots After Two Rounds of the 2020 Wyndham Championship Golf Tournament at the Sedgefield Country Club

T1 Tom Hoge -10 62 68 130 T1 Si Woo Kim -10 65 65 130 T1 Talor Gooch -10 65 65 130 T1 Billy Horschel -10 66 64 130 T5 Harris English -9 64 67 131 T5 Shane Lowry -9 68 63 131 T5 Andrew Landry -9 66 65 131 T5 Doc Redman -9 67 64 131 T5 Harold Varner III -9 62 69 131 T10 Roger Sloan -8 62 70 132 T10 C.T. Pan -8 68 64 132 T10 Mark Hubbard -8 67 65 132 T10 Rob Oppenheim -8 66 66 132 T10 Jason Kokrak -8 69 63 132 T10 Webb Simpson -8 66 66 132 T10 Tyler Duncan -8 68 64 132

Four tie for the lead after 36 holes at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. – There’s a lot on the line at this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The top 125 in the FedExCup standings advance to the Playoffs next week and the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 competition will be decided.

Here’s a quick look at each one after Friday’s second round, played under cloudy skies that eventually turned sunny as potentially disruptive storms broke apart and skirted the course by a matter of miles.

FedExCup Update

At stake: The 125 spots in the upcoming FedExCup Playoffs. Players who finish outside the top 125 after this week will see their seasons end. Unlike in past seasons, though, all players who were exempt this year will retain their eligibility for the 2020-21 campaign due to the schedule reduction caused by COVID-19.

Latest projections: Only one player – reigning Open champion Shane Lowery — is projected to move into the top 125 after the second round. The Irishman came to Greensboro ranked No. 131 and moved to 99th after Thursday’s 63, the low round of the day, vaulted him into a tie for fifth, one shot off the lead. … “It’s kind of the best score I’ve shot in a while and I’m looking forward to the weekend,” said Lowry, who tied for sixth at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to give himself a shot at the Playoffs. “Obviously I’m outside the FedExCup number and outside of Boston next week, so I need to keep playing some good golf and try and polish off a good week this week and hopefully make it into next week then.” … Lowry displaced another major champion, Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, in the process. Schwartzel came in on the bubble at No. 125, missed the cut and dropped to No. 127.

Déjà vu: Lowry has been in this position before. In 2017 he came to Greensboro ranked 145th in the FedExCup. He played well, shooting 15 under and finishing seventh, but missed out on the Playoffs, finishing at No. 127. “I love it here,” Lowry said. “It’s nice to come to this golf course after the course we played last week. I feel like the course we played last week was just stand on every tee and whip driver out and hit as hard as you can whereas this course you have to kind of think your way around and I like that type of golf.

Wyndham Rewards Top 10

At stake: The top 10 spots in the FedExCup standings and its bonus pool money of $10 million. Justin Thomas already has wrapped up the top prize of $2 million.

There was no movement in the top 10 on Friday. Webb Simpson, who has two wins this season, remains in third and had his second straight 66 to stand tied for 10th at 8 under at Sedgefield. Fifth-ranked Sungjae Im had a 64 and is 7 under as is No. 6 Patrick Reed, the 2013 Wyndham Championship winner, who shot 68. Brendon Todd, who has also won twice this year, shot 70 in the second round and stays in the No. 9 spot.