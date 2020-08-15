WFMY News 2 to air Carolina Panthers Football Tonight:Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals at 8pm(2015 NFC Championship Game)

Carolina Panthers football on the air tonight on WFMY News 2….

from www.wfmynews2.com…..

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three classic Carolina Panthers games are set to air on WFMY News 2 for the next three Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tonight/Aug. 15 | 2015 NFC Championship vs. Arizona

Carolina won the NFC Championship and advanced to the second Super Bowl in franchise history with a 49-15 victory over Arizona. The win was the Panthers 13th consecutive at home, including the playoffs. Quarterback Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to become just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to produce multiple rushing and passing touchdowns in the same postseason game. Defensively, linebacker Luke Kuechly and safeties Kurt Coleman and Tre Boston came up with two takeaways apiece. The Panthers dominated the early portions of the game to take a 24-7 lead into halftime.