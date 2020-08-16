Aaron Berry(Western Guilford HS) accepted to play football at St. Norbert College

Aaron Berry, a linebacker for the Western Guilford HS Hornets football team, has been accepted to play college football at St. Norbert College…Berry part of the WG Hornets’ Class of 2021, has had a very successful high school football career at WGHS, and he is also part of the Hornets’ wrestling team….

St. Norbert College (SNC) is a private Catholic liberal arts college in De Pere, Wisconsin. Founded in October 1898 by Abbot Bernard Pennings, a Norbertine priest and educator, the school was named after Saint Norbert of Xanten. In 1952, the college became coeducational. As of March 2018, the school’s enrollment is 2,165 students.

The St. Norbert College Green Knights participate in NCAA Division III athletics and have been members of the Midwest Conference since 1982. St. Norbert offers 22 varsity sports including: football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s hockey, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s track and field, cheerleading, and dance. The college’s 23rd varsity sport, men’s volleyball, will begin its first season in 2019-20.

The Green Knights men’s hockey team has appeared in 19 NCAA Division III Tournaments since 1997. The team has 12 Frozen Four appearances and won the national championship in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018, while placing as national runner-up in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2016.

The Green Knights football team has won 17 Midwest Conference championships since joining the league in 1984.

The Green Bay Packers have conducted training camp on the St. Norbert campus since 1958, making this the NFL’s longest training camp relationship between a team and school. In exchange, the Packers donate their used equipment and provide St. Norbert yearly grants.

