C.T. Pan Hole-in-One Lands One Million Wyndham Rewards Point Donation to Birdies Fore Backpacks

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Four local charities focused on helping feed families throughout the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina will soon be the recipients of a combined one million Wyndham Rewards® points thanks to PGA TOUR golfer C.T. Pan and his hole-in-one on the par three 16th hole earlier today at the Wyndham Championship.

The four charities—Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point—are a part of Birdies Fore Backpacks, a key charitable initiative of Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, the signature philanthropic platform of the Wyndham Championship.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Pan said. “I hit a perfect shot, 174 yards, hit a cut 7-iron, just kept drifting. It was a perfect line, wind was left-to-right, and it just landed a yard short and dropped in. I was pumped. It’s been tough out there for me this weekend, so it’s good to finish with a hole?in?one, for sure. I want to thank Wyndham Rewards for doing this charity, and for me, I was lucky to be part of it. Hole-in-one, the chances are pretty slim, so I’m happy to help, and just really grateful for Wyndham Rewards for helping make society better and for helping kids out there.”

A long-standing tradition at the fan-friendly tournament, which is contested annually at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. and is the last tournament of the PGA TOUR regular season, the prize-winning shot sees Pan join the list of previous hole-in-one winners, including Ben Crane (2017), Luke Donald (2016) and Derek Lamely (2011).

Named the No. 1 hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards unites the global portfolios of two of the world’s leading hospitality companies: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchise company, and Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company. Designed to be the world’s most generous rewards program, Wyndham Rewards caters to the everyday traveler with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

“Giving back has always been a cornerstone of the Wyndham Championship and the PGA TOUR,” Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of Loyalty and Wyndham Rewards program leader said. “Now more than ever, it’s vital that we all do our part to support one another and the communities we serve. Birdies Fore Backpacks does tremendous good for thousands of children throughout the Triad and it’s our hope that this donation of points—good toward free night stays, gift cards and more—will help to continue that great work.”

Through Birdies Fore Backpacks, the Wyndham Championship works with local organizations to help feed children from families in need around the Piedmont Triad. Backpacks are packed with nutritionally-sound meals, which families take home every weekend. Just $5 can feed one child for a weekend while $150 can feed a child for a school year. Since its creation in 2014, the program has provided more than 590,000 meals to thousands of local families. The points will be split evenly among the four charitable organizations.

To learn more about Birdies Fore Backpacks and Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 84 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 84 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world’s largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than four million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility and great value from a trusted brand. The company’s Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham® WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company’s membership travel business — Panorama — includes today’s leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands including RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts around the world; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.