Sunday Final Round/Day Four Pairings and Tee Times for the 2020 Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club
2020 Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club
Final Round Pairings and Starting Times
Sunday, August 16, 2020
TEE #1
7:50 Nate Lashley Scottsdale, AZ 66 69 77 212
8:00 Sergio Garcia Castellon, Spain 67 70 72 209
Russell Knox Inverness, Scotland 73 64 72 209
8:10 Scott Piercy Las Vegas, NV 68 66 74 208
C.T. Pan Taiwan 68 64 76 208
8:20 Jordan Spieth Dallas, TX 70 67 70 207
Ben Martin Kiawah Island, SC 71 66 70 207
8:30 Davis Love III Sea Island, GA 69 67 71 207
Troy Merritt Eagle, ID 67 69 71 207
8:40 Matt Jones Sydney, Australia 68 67 72 207
Sebastián Muñoz Bogota, Colombia 67 67 73 207
8:50 Patton Kizzire Sea Island, GA 66 67 73 206
Scott Stallings Oak Ridge, TN 70 66 70 206
9:00 Peter Uihlein Jupiter, FL 71 65 70 206
Matthew NeSmith Aiken, SC 69 67 70 206
9:10 Scott Brown Aiken, SC 66 71 68 205
Henrik Norlander Stockholm, Sweden 67 68 71 206
9:20 Ryan Brehm Mount Pleasant, MI 64 69 72 205
Austin Cook Jonesboro, AR 69 67 69 205
9:30 Tom Lewis Welwyn Garden City GC, England 67 68 70 205
Brian Stuard Jackson, MI 70 66 69 205
9:40 Wesley Bryan Columbia, SC 65 70 70 205
Matt Every Atlantic Beach, FL 68 67 70 205
9:50 Josh Teater Lexington, KY 67 70 67 204
Seamus Power Waterford, Ireland 68 69 67 204
10:00 Adam Long St. Louis, MO 68 65 71 204
Matthias Schwab Austria 67 69 68 204
10:10 Chesson Hadley Raleigh, NC 65 69 70 204
Hank Lebioda Orlando, FL 65 71 68 204
10:20 Brinson Paolini Virginia Beach, VA 71 66 66 203
Christiaan Bezuidenhout South Africa 71 64 69 204
10:30 Michael Gligic Kitchener, ON, Canada 67 69 67 203
Vincent Whaley Atlanta, GA 71 66 66 203
10:40 Patrick Rodgers Avon, IN 70 66 67 203
Brian Harman St Simons Island, GA 65 71 67 203
10:50 Tom Hoge Fargo, ND 62 68 72 202
Chris Kirk Athens, GA 66 69 68 203
11:00 Andrew Landry Austin, TX 66 65 71 202
Ryan Armour Silver Lake, OH 73 64 65 202
11:10 Paul Casey Surrey, England 67 66 69 202
Brandt Snedeker Nashville, TN 70 67 65 202
11:20 Shane Lowry Co. Offaly, Ireland 68 63 70 201
Chris Baker Jacksonville Bch, FL 71 63 68 202
11:30 Joaquin Niemann Chile 70 66 65 201
Will Gordon Davidson, NC 68 69 64 201
11:40 Tommy Fleetwood England 69 64 68 201
Kramer Hickok Dallas, TX 69 67 65 201
11:50 Adam Schenk Vincennes, IN 67 67 67 201
Rafa Cabrera Bello Gran Canaria, Spain 67 67 67 201
12:00 Cameron Davis Sydney, Australia 71 65 65 201
Bo Hoag Columbus, OH 66 68 67 201
12:10 Bud Cauley Jacksonville Beach, FL 66 68 67 201
Jason Dufner Auburn, AL 69 65 67 201
12:20 Denny McCarthy Rockville, MD 67 68 66 201
Luke List Augusta, GA 68 67 66 201
12:30 Roger Sloan Merritt, Canada 62 70 68 200
Kristoffer Ventura Palm Beach Gardens, FL 69 68 63 200
12:40 Dylan Frittelli Johannesburg, South Africa 69 65 66 200
Patrick Reed Houston, TX 65 68 67 200
12:50 Harris English Sea Island, GA 64 67 68 199
Sam Burns Shreveport, LA 67 68 65 200
1:00 Russell Henley Kiawah Island, SC 68 68 63 199
Jason Kokrak Cleveland, OH 69 63 67 199
1:10 Talor Gooch Midwest City, OK 65 65 68 198
Sungjae Im Jeju-Si, Jeju-do, South Korea 69 64 66 199
1:20 Zach Johnson Cedar Rapids, IA 70 67 61 198
Harold Varner III Gastonia, NC 62 69 67 198
1:30 Kevin Kisner Aiken, SC 69 64 65 198
Tyler Duncan Columbus, IN 68 64 66 198
1:40 Peter Malnati Knoxville, TN 68 65 64 197
Webb Simpson Charlotte, NC 66 66 65 197
1:50 Jim Herman Palm City, FL 66 69 61 196
Mark Hubbard Denver, CO 67 65 64 196
2:00 Doc Redman Raleigh, NC 67 64 63 194
Billy Horschel Ponte Vedra Bch, FL 66 64 65 195
2:10 Si Woo Kim Seoul, South Korea 65 65 62 192
Rob Oppenheim Andover, MA 66 66 62 194
