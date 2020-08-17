How the College Campuses are looking as Students Return to School for Fall Classes:This is not what officials were hoping for(What happened to their Masks???)

Here is one look at a large college campus, as the students are returning to school for the Fall of 2020…..

(Got to be thinking, this is not what the college officials were hoping for, but what Did they Expect?)

This from the Alabama athletics director. All summer long SEC officials have wondered what it would look like when the students returned to campus. This ain't the look they were hoping for. https://t.co/Jyfqkg7dDa — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) August 17, 2020