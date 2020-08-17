Kevin Jones named as the Head Baseball Coach at Eastern Guilford High School

Coming in today from Eastern Guilford High School Director of Athletics, Jay White…..

Eastern Guilford High School, announces Monday, August 17, 2020 that the new baseball coach of the Wildcats will be Mr. Kevin Jones.

Coach Jones, a 2001 graduate of EG continued his playing career at Rockingham Community College and then Lander University in South Carolina.

Upon graduation with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical and Health Education, Coach Jones traded his spikes for coaching shoes at Guilford Technical Community College for two baseball seasons before returning to Eastern Guilford in 2009.

Coach Jones has been a familiar face in the Physical Education Dept., as well as a mainstay on the diamond and the football field.

Coach Jones has worn many hats over his career at Eastern as a member of the school improvement team, strength and conditioning coach, offensive coordinator, JV basketball Coach, and continues as the ‘Cats wide receivers’ coach and special team’s coordinator.

Coach Jones will continue to bring a wealth of baseball knowledge to a very young baseball program that’s eager to learn and by expectation, will compete. As the 5th head coach in the school’s history, Eastern Guilford hopes to see Coach Jones continue building upon the tradition and success of Wildcats Baseball.

Bio and credentials are:

Education/Playing Experience

• Eastern Guilford Male Athlete of the Year 2001

• Multiple year All conference selections in Football, Basketball, and Baseball

• Multiple Baseball Records Set at EG from 1999-2001

• Rockingham Community College 2003-2004

• Lander University 2005-2006

Teaching and Coaching

• Asst. Baseball Coach GTCC 2008-2009

• Head JV Basketball Coach(Eastern Guilford HS) 2009-2010

• Asst. JV Baseball Coach(Eastern Guilford HS) 2010

• Asst. Varsity Baseball Coach(Eastern Guilford HS) 2011-2020

• Assistant Football Coach(Eastern Guilford HS) 2009-Present