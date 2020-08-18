Appalachian State Football Team with COVID-19 Outbreak/Cluster(11 Cases):Football Practice has been suspended

Coming in tonight from WFMY NEWS 2…..www.wfmynews2.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Appalachian State University is monitoring a COVID-19 cluster including 11 cases among students and staff associated with the football team.

State health leaders said seven students and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

AppHealthCare contacted those who tested positive and instructed them to recover in isolation. Health staff members are identifying close contacts and instructing them to also quarantine as a precautionary measure. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

The university has suspended practice at this time.