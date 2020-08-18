Charlotte Hornets Radio Voice Slips Up on Twitter:John Focke has apologized for using the “N-word”

from Rick Bonnell, with the Charlotte Observer:

Charlotte Hornets radio play-by-play announcer John Focke issued an apology on Twitter late Monday night for what he said was an accidental use of an offensive word.

Focke, who just completed his first season with the Hornets, was tweeting about the Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets playoff game Monday afternoon. He issued a tweet which two sources confirmed included the N-word before quickly deleting it. The tweet appeared to include the “N-word” instead of “Nuggets.”

Focke apologized on Twitter around 10 p.m. Monday night.

“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game,” Focke’s tweet read. “I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

