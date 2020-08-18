Johnny Bench says, “Go ahead and hit that 3-0 pitch”!!!!!
Johnny Bench, the Baseball Hall of Fame catcher from the Cincinnati Reds, says, “Go ahead and hit that 3-0 pitch”…..
Fernando Tatis Jr., with a Grand Slam home run, coming on a 3-0 pitch on Monday….Tatis Jr., hitting the Grand Slam for the San Diego Padres, vs. his dad’s old team, the Texas Rangers….
Johnny Bench, says go get that 3-0 pitch, and plate it out-of-the-park…
So you take a pitch…now you're 3-1. Then the pitcher comes back with a great setup pitch…3-2. Now you're ready to groundout into a double play. Everyone should hit 3-0. Grand Slams are a huge stat. @tatis_jr https://t.co/4D3ilsD9Sh
— Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) August 18, 2020
