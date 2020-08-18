Kobe George(Smith HS) headed to The Burlington School in High School Basketball Move

Posted by Andy Durham on August 18, 2020 at under High School | Be the First to Comment

Kobe George, from Ben L. Smith High School, is headed to The Burlington School, to continue his high school basketball career….Kobe George, a rising sophomore coming out of Smith, and part of the Class of 2023, unless he re-classes at TBS…A strong defensive player at Smith, with plenty of offense to compliment his game…Played Middle School ball for Penn-Griffin MS, in High Point, N.C.

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top