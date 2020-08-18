Kobe George(Smith HS) headed to The Burlington School in High School Basketball Move

Kobe George, from Ben L. Smith High School, is headed to The Burlington School, to continue his high school basketball career….Kobe George, a rising sophomore coming out of Smith, and part of the Class of 2023, unless he re-classes at TBS…A strong defensive player at Smith, with plenty of offense to compliment his game…Played Middle School ball for Penn-Griffin MS, in High Point, N.C.

1st off we want to thank the Smith Coaches and Staff for everything. Change is always tough. With that being said we’ll be transferring @thereal_kobe05 over to the @TBS_Hoops The Burlington School to further his Academics and Basketball opportunities. pic.twitter.com/odPgpbHodI — Tavon George (@continental804) August 17, 2020