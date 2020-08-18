Man Convicted in Death of Michael Jordan’s father has been granted Parole:Larry Demery getting ready to walk

North Carolina grants parole to man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father

RALEIGH, N.C. —Larry Demery, one of two men convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father, James, has been granted parole.

Investigators said Demery shot James Jordan early on the morning of July 23, 1993, along U.S. 74 near Lumberton, and asked for Daniel Green’s help with disposing of the body.

James Jordan’s body was found 11 days later in a South Carolina swamp and identified with dental records.

The violent death shocked fans of James Jordan’s world-famous son Michael Jordan, who, at that point, had led the Chicago Bulls to the first three of his six NBA titles.

Michael Jordan now owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Demery’s scheduled release is now Aug. 6, 2023.