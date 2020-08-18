Sincere Burnette(Grimsley HS) with a Football Offer to attend Whittier College

LB/DB/WR/Athlete Sincere Burnette, Class of 2021 at Grimsley High School, with a college football offer to attend and play football at Whittier College….

Blessed to receive an offer from Whittier College?? @CoachNeale pic.twitter.com/Av17xtXohV — Sincere Burnette (@sincereburnette) August 17, 2020

Whittier College is a private liberal arts college in Whittier, California. As of fall 2019, the college had approximately 1,700 (undergraduate and graduate) students.

The Whittier College Poets compete in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) of NCAA Division III. The school has fielded sports teams for over 100 years. Its current teams include football, men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, lacrosse and water polo, women’s softball and volleyball, and men’s baseball and golf.

The history of the Whittier College football program began in 1907, and since the inception of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 1915, the Poets have captured 26 conference titles. From 1957–1964, Whittier won eight straight SCIAC titles under the direction of legendary coaches George Allen (1951–56, 32-22-5), Don Coryell (1957–59), and John Godfrey (1960–1979). Their most recent championships came back-to-back in 1997 and 1998. Twenty-three Poets have earned All-American honors, the most recent coming in 2007. The football program plays out of Newman Memorial Field, which seats 7,000. Whittier maintains a century-long football rivalry with the Tigers of Occidental College; the two schools play for the shoes of 1939 All-American Myron Claxton.

Colors-Purple & Gold

Athletics-NCAA Division III – SCIAC

Nickname-The Poets

Affiliations-Annapolis Group, Oberlin Group, CLAC

Mascot-Johnny Poet