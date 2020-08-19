Journeyman Professional Wrestler Tony Russo has passed away:Bruce Mitchell(PWTorch.com) looks back at Russo

Details are still forthcoming, but NWA and Jim Crockett Promotions regular journeyman, Tony Russo, has passed away…

Bruce Mitchell, senior columnist with the Pro Wrestling Torch looks back at the career of Tony Russo and Bruce also takes a trip back down memory lane, to the WRAL TV 5 studios, where they had studio wrestling on Wednesday nights back in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s…And that’s the 1960’s, the 1970’s and the 1980’s…

Bruce Mitchell looking back at Tony Russo, one of Bruce’s all-time favorites, and Bruce goes back to where it all got going/began for him, the Triangle, and the WRAL TV studios…

I was so sorry to hear that my favorite journeyman wrestler of the past 40+ years passed. Tony Russo always put the work in. Godspeed, sir. He’s mentioned in my attached ?@magateway? article about the fun we had at ???@WRAL? tv studios. ?@ChrisLeaTV? pic.twitter.com/H9FUQUmgJm — Bruce Mitchell (@mitchellpwtorch) August 18, 2020

One Night at the WRAL Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Tapings

by Bruce Mitchell (Pro Wrestling Torch)