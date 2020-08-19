When will Guilford County Schools be able to practice football and other sports:Will they be able to start up/begin Off-Season Workouts any time soon???
Good question for the day….When will the Guilford County Schools be able to begin any form of Off-Season Workouts???
Seasons will begin on November 4, with many other seasons falling right in line thereafter…Would it not be a good idea to conduct some sort of Off-Season Workouts for the different high school sports???
This would be a great way to be getting ready for the upcoming seasons….Off-Season Workouts would not be a bad idea at all…Forsyth County has been working out, Davidson County has been working out, Randolph County has been working out, Davie County has been working out, Surry County has been working out….
Why can’t Guilford County do some working out?
They should set a date, and shoot for the date, as a beginning target for workouts….
For all intents and purposes, this the Off-Season…..
And why has @GCSchoolsNC not tried to return to play yet? @gsosports @JoeSireraNR All r back except Guilford and Alamance (AC ranks 1 in both cases per 10k and age 0-17). #LetThemPlay @WFMYhss @highschoolot @nc_hsfb #hsxtra pic.twitter.com/b8aisp2O8h
— Ron Lenard (@rlenard) August 19, 2020
baller said,
lol smdh wonder if yall had someone sick, immuno compromised or grandma at home with an illnesses would the reaction be the same? Long as it does not hit you smack in the face let’s play huh?
Cause some counties going a certain direction does not mean it is right for all cmon now. Just a sport tell your kids focus on the classroom sports will be back when it is safe.
baller said,
I love ball i love sports for our youngsters. I feel for them. LEt’s be real this frustration is mostly(did not say all) coming from kids and parents who are rising seniors looking for offers. I get it. Not to be cruel i am just being realistic. If you were going to your senior year with no scholarship it was very unlikely you would get 1. If you were hoping to go pay an aau team you own money to play as a rising sr that schol chance was unlikely to happen. If you do get a chance it is likely would have been D3 which means no money. They already evaluated at your class 2 years ago. Just the way the game is played these days. We gotta be safe and smart. Maybe a good time to teahc them sports is not the end all be all. Other doors to open other opportunities are available. We all want that 5 star son or daughter but it does not have to be all about that.
Coach said,
We have to get this message out so that the people in charge hear it. The coaches of Guilford county are ready to socially distance players during workouts and have put plans together to make sure this happens. Let them workout and ride around to see the workouts. If someone is not doing it right, fix that school but don’t assume that all schools are not going to take every effort to create a socially distant workout. They just want their kids to have every chance to succeed and right now the system is not equitable.
