When will Guilford County Schools be able to practice football and other sports:Will they be able to start up/begin Off-Season Workouts any time soon???

Good question for the day….When will the Guilford County Schools be able to begin any form of Off-Season Workouts???

Seasons will begin on November 4, with many other seasons falling right in line thereafter…Would it not be a good idea to conduct some sort of Off-Season Workouts for the different high school sports???

This would be a great way to be getting ready for the upcoming seasons….Off-Season Workouts would not be a bad idea at all…Forsyth County has been working out, Davidson County has been working out, Randolph County has been working out, Davie County has been working out, Surry County has been working out….

Why can’t Guilford County do some working out?

They should set a date, and shoot for the date, as a beginning target for workouts….

For all intents and purposes, this the Off-Season…..