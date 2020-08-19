You’d Look Good in Stripes:Apply to be a High School Official

YOU’D LOOK GOOD IN STRIPES!

AND YOU’LL BE HELPING THE TEENAGERS IN YOUR COMMUNITY.

There’s a shortage of high school officials in almost every sport. In some communities the shortage is critical and high school games are being either postponed or cancelled.

Becoming a high school official is the easiest call you’ll ever make. High school officials protect the integrity of the games our kids love to play by demonstrating qualities like honesty, objectivity, consistency, courage and common sense. They have the opportunity to help teenagers learn life lessons that will benefit them for a lifetime. As veteran officials continue to retire, new officials have an opportunity to make a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of young people every year.

Consider the many benefits of becoming a high school official:

You’ll be a role model for the youth in your community

It’s a great way to stay in good physical condition

Hours are flexible

You’ll earn extra income

You’ll expand your network of friends and have fun

GET STARTED

Could you use some extra income? Then consider becoming a high school official! It’s a fun way to make money while giving back to your community and helping student-athletes participate in the sports they love. Click below to learn more! #BecomeAnOfficial https://t.co/TsoJZlKuAE — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) August 18, 2020