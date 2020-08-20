HiToms Sweep Coastal Plain League Top Awards for the Summer Season of 2020

A CLEAN SWEEP!

Hogan Windish of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms Named 2020 Coastal Plain League Hitter of the Year

The Coastal Plain League has announced that Hogan Windish of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms has been named the 2020 CPL Hitter of the Year. This was Windish’s first season with the HiToms and his first in the CPL.

“Hogan came into this summer a little overshadowed by some of the names on our roster but continued to show each day why he should be in the conversation of best prospects in the CPL,” said HiToms head coach Mickey Williard. “His bat speed and plate awareness were crucial all season to him leading the league in batting average and RBI’s. He put up a ridiculous 21 game hit streak that just is not often done by a guy with such large power production. He is no longer overshadowed and is a name to watch in the upcoming years, the guy can really hit.”

Windish, 6-1, 210-pound sophomore from UNC Greensboro from start to finish was a force from start to finish, failing to notch a hit in only one of his 25 games played in 2020. On one of the most talented teams in the country, Windish rose to the top at the plate finishing the season leading the league in both batting average at .447 and in RBIs with 37 to go along with 13 doubles, four triples and six home runs. In 108 total plate appearances he notched the most hits in the league with 42, while drawing nine walks and scoring 28 runs for a .509 on-base percentage and .862 slugging.

Ryan Cusick of the Hight Point-Thomasville HiToms Named 2020 Coastal Plain League Pitcher of the Year

The Coastal Plain League has announced that Ryan Cusick of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms has been named the 2020 CPL Pitcher of the Year. This was Cusick’s first season with the HiToms and his first in the CPL.

“Cuse [Cusick] was so much fun to coach,” said HiToms head coach Mickey Williard. “I had heard coming in about the sheer arm talent, but watching him compete to show off the things that would take his game to next level was great to see. He exhibited increased fastball control to the tune of 40K/9BB and showed more consistent flash of a plus breaking ball offering. He propelled himself up draft boards and is solidly in the conversation to come off the board in the 1st round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Couldn’t be happier for such a hard worker who is very deserving of this honor.”

Cusick, a 6-6, 225-pound sophomore from Wake Forest finished the season with a 1.14 ERA across five starts and 23 2/3 innings pitched as the ace of the 2020 CPL Mid-Atlantic Region Champions. As noted by Williard, his control was on display all season as the right-hander managed a league leading 40 strikeouts while walking only nine for a 15.21 strikeout per nine ratio. In total he allowed only 12 hits for a .114 opponent batting average and 0.53 WHIP while allowing only three earned runs all season.