North Carolina State moving all undergraduate classes online starting this coming Monday, August 24

from WXII TV 12 at CLICK HERE…..www.wxii12.com…..

RALEIGH, N.C. —All undergraduate classes at North Carolina State University will move to online instruction on Monday, Aug. 24.

Graduate courses and clinical education will be allowed to meet in-person or in a hybrid format.

Earlier this week, NC State identified two additional clusters of COVID-19 cases in two sorority houses in Greek Village.

According to a notice posted on the university’s website, there are seven cases of COVID-19 related to the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority House and six cases related to the Kappa Delta Sorority House.

The university says students who tested positive will be isolated, and all residents of both houses are being quarantined. Contact tracing is also underway to identify anyone who had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

