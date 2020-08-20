Thom Brennaman(Cincinnati Reds/FOX Sports) Broadcaster responds to apparent Homophobic Slur he made while LIVE on air(Announcer has been Suspended)

Thom Brennaman, Cincinnati Reds/FOX Sports broadcaster, made a homophobic slur while broadcasting a Cincinnati Reds baseball game on Wednesday night…Brennaman made the comment while on the air, and he stopped talking baseball during the broadcast, apologized, and then abruptly left the baseball broadcast, and turned broadcasting the game over to his broadcast partner, Jim Day…

Brennaman says this could be his last Cincinnati Reds broadcast ever, and he may never be broadcasting for FOX Sports again.

BREAKING: Thom Brennaman responds to apparent homophobic slur live on air. Jim Day is now broadcasting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n3L0wZ2BWd — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) August 20, 2020

Sounds like he is saying the game being brought to you by Ray Sinclair Roofing, and then Brennaman makes a remark about one of the xxx(Homophobic Slur) Capitals of the World.

Thom Brennamann likely ends his Reds career tonight LIVE on the air pic.twitter.com/EDzSICgVmx — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2020

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air Wednesday night, prompting the team to apologize for the “horrific, homophobic remark.”

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.

The Reds took Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game.

“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” the team said in a statement. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.”

“In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended,” it said.

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom, 56, has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

Statement from FOX Sports Ohio:

The language that Thom Brennaman used this evening is hateful, offensive, and in no way reflects the values of FOX Sports Ohio. We agree with the @Reds decision to suspend him until further notice. https://t.co/kL966OW6Gt — FOX Sports Cincinnati (@FOXSportsCincy) August 20, 2020