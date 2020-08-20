Win the Ultimate Racing Experience in the Money Pit “Rev Your Engines” Sweepstakes

NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE OFFERS ULTIMATE FAN RACING EXPERIENCE AS GRAND PRIZE IN THE MONEY PIT “REV YOUR ENGINES” SWEEPSTAKES

America’s Leading Home Improvement Media Destination Ready to Race into Fall Home Improvement Season

CHARLOTTE – Motorsports’ leading fan driving experience – the NASCAR Racing Experience, – announced today they are partnering with the Money Pit Media – producers of the country’s top home improvement radio show, podcast and website – to offer one lucky fan the ultimate racing experience.

“We are excited to join forces with The Money Pit to provide an incredible racing experience to one of their loyal fans,” said Kurt Weinhart of Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience, Mario Andretti Racing Experience and Richard Petty Driving Experience. “The grand prize winner will have an opportunity to race in an actual NASCAR stock car at one of our 13 nationwide speedways – the same tracks where the stars of NASCAR compete.”

NASCAR Racing Experience offers drivers the opportunity to race with no lead car or riding instructor, creating the most realistic racing experience available. No racing experience is required!

Consumers can enter The Money Pit’s “REV YOUR ENGINES” Sweepstakes between August 1, 2020 and August 31, 2020 by visiting www.moneypit.com/sweepstakes. Fans can enter once per day and even earn bonus entries by visiting the NASCAR Racing Experience website or subscribing to The Money Pit Podcast, which Apple Podcasts ranks as the #1 Best Home & Garden Podcast of All Time.

“We know our fans and followers love horsepower when it comes to tools, so we’re giving them an opportunity to experience a whole different kind of horsepower,” said Tom Kraeutler, CEO of The Money Pit and lead anchor. “With just a few clicks on our website, they could find themselves behind the wheel of an actual NASCAR stock car racing at more than 100 miles per hour.”

About Money Pit Media: Money Pit Media is a multi-platform home improvement media and content production company. Our media assets include The Money Pit, the nation’s largest home improvement radio show and podcast, a vibrant website for home improvement enthusiasts, and cross-promotional relationships with some of the nation’s most successful media companies. We educate, inspire and guide home enthusiasts to help them build confidence in the projects they want to get it done. We also connect home improvers to our client partners in a way that’s most helpful for them and profitable for our partners. Visit www.moneypitmedia.com to learn more.

About NASCAR Racing Experience: NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. There’s no lead car to follow and drivers race without an instructor alongside. The drivers compete in real NASCAR race cars driven by NASCAR drivers including Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart and Michael Waltrip, among others.

Reservations can be made at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com Gift Cards are available for any amount and never expire. The customer service department is available seven days a week. NASCAR Racing Experience programs are conducted at 13 racetracks across the United States and Mario Andretti Racing Experience is held at 15 racetracks, and both offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports themed events. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com

For more information contact:

Deborah L. Robinson

drobinson@vmg1.com