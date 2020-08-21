The Morning Run:”Back On My Feet Again”(We have your Friday Night Lights/”The Boys of Fall”)

The theme for this Friday morning is, here I am, “Back on my feet again”…..

That is the name of the game…Go down, and then get back up and you are, “Back on your feet again”….

The humidity is still hanging around, but I am still hanging around too, and got in a good run this morning…Got passed by a long-legged female up near Friendly Shopping Center, but I was older than her, and she had those long legs, and I had been running longer than her too…

She was fresh and ready to run, and this girl ran right past me…I didn’t know we were in a race, but she was moving on…

But, I just told myself to stay at the same pace, and push on, and as you might know it, there I was, Back On My Feet Again….We always have a story to tell on our Friday morning show, and here we go, ready to tell our story of the day, with video music cuts…

For our first feature of the day, let’s stick with our theme, so here we go with The Babys, and their tune/song, “Back On My Feet Again”…A good one to get us started on this Friday…“Back On My Feet Again”…

The theme for today is, “Back On My Feet Again”, and we found a song for our first time on the Grand Old Opry Live show with Luke Bryan singing this tune…And the tune/song is “Play It Again”…Back on my feet again, and now “Play It Again”…Luke Bryan just said, “Play It Again, Play It Again, Play It Again” and let’s do just that…With 178 million views on YouTube, this is a good one..So, let’s “Play It Again”….Click On Below for the video show…



Next up, we have our spiritual tune for this week, and again, we have Back On My Feet Again, Play It Again, and this time around, we have Jeff and Sherri Easter, with “Over and Over Again”….A very good gospel song, with a strong message from Jeff and Sherri Easter, with “Over and Over Again”…..Check this one out, and take it with you for the rest of the day, when you Click On Below…



Up next, we get a little bit self-serving and come at you with the tune, “What About Me?”…I get knocked to the ground, I get pushed around, and then I will say, “What About Me?”…It is my turn, I get back on my feet again, I play it over and over again, the then it is over and over again…And now, I say, “What About Me?”…We have Moving Pictures, with “What About Me?”..

Click On Below for their video show…There’s a little boy in a corner store, and he says, “What About Me?”

(You do want to listen in, believe me.)



For the heart and soul of today’s show, we bring you Clarence Carter, with his tune, “Patches”…I get knocked to the ground and then get back up again, ’cause Patches, I’m depending on you son…Getting knocked down, and then getting back up again, is a part of our show for this Friday…Clarence Carter, has the heart, and he has the soul, and let’s let him roll, with “Patches”…Click On Below for his video show…



A special bonus for you today…Since we have no Friday Night High School Football this Fall, we thought we would give it to you any way, with Kenny Chesney and the “Boys of Fall”…Listen to it all, “The Boys of Fall”…That’s The Boys of Fall, The Boys of Fall, The Boys of Fall…We have your Friday Night Lights, right here….You just got to Click On Below for this one….



Our last bonus for this week is for those sports announcers that said too much this past week…The guys would be better off, if they said “Nothing at all”….That is what Alison Krauss is telling them with her rendition of, “When You Say Nothing At All”…Very nice by Alison Krauss….Check it out when you Click On Below…Sports announcers and all announcers, be sure to listen to Alison…



Double-Shot Power today…We also have the late-great Keith Whitley with his version of Nothing At All, so those sports announcers and broadcasters can get some reinforcement of today’s message, telling them you are better off, “When You Say Nothing At All”…

Ladies and Gentlemen, the late-great Keith Whitley….Click On Below…



That’s our show for today…The Morning Run is over for this week…Be sure to tune in again next week, and we will do it, Over and Over Again….Thanks for tuning in, and be sure to spread the word…