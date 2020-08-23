NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse: 3V3 Introduction to Lacrosse
OVERVIEW
3V3 Introduction to Lacrosse combines aspects of box and field lacrosse while incorporating key attributes from basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and tennis. A fast-paced style of play that helps players learn how to move efficiently and correctly on the field, while also diminishing the learning curve for new players.
For ages 7-12
Each player needs to bring their own water bottle.
Cleats are recommended but not required.
Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions
Fall Registration: Open now!
LOCATION
Kernersville YMCA, 113 W Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
DATES AND TIMES
September 11, 18, 25, October 2, 9, 16
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
*Events and locations are subject to change.
COST
$105
*Lacrosse Stick is included in this fee.
Please email lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.
