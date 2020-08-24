Jaden Ellis(Page HS) having a great Summer on the Basketball Tour

The Summer Basketball Tour is still going on, and Class of 2021 Jaden Ellis, playing for the Carolina Cobras, is having a great Summer of basketball, while playing for the Cobras…

Here is the word coming in on Jaden Ellis today, and the word has been nothing but good, on Ellis, all Summer long…

2021 6’1 Jaden Ellis (Cobras) has that winning mentality to where he will do anything possible to make sure him and his team win! Scores with ease and gets to the basket and finishes with either hand. #PhenomSummerFinale — Phenom_Exposure (@PhenomExposure) August 23, 2020