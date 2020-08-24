Jaylaa Stewart, Johnnie Richardson, and William Peay named new head basketball coaches at the Piedmont Classical School

New basketball coaches named at the Piedmont Classical School…New Bobcats’ coaches include Johnnie Richardson…

Piedmont Classical High School is pleased to announce new hires for our Men’s and Women’s basketball programs.

Our new Varsity Women’s Head Coach is Ms. Jaylaa Stewart. Coach Stewart will be entering her 7th year as a basketball coach on various levels including recreation, AAU, middle and high school. After graduating from Walter Williams High School, winning two conference championships and one State Championship, Coach Stewart went on to play at the collegiate level for the University of Eastern Shore. Coach Stewart earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education and a Master’s in Recreation and Sports Management with a concentration in Athletic Administration.

Coach Stewart is excited to continue the success of the Piedmont basketball program. She believes that every season can be successful if players stay focused, have a desire to win, and teammates believe in each other.

Our new Varsity Men’s Head Coach is Mr. Johnnie Richardson. Coach Richardson is a native of Greensboro, graduating from Grimsley High School in 1987. Coach Richardson is a Veteran of The United States Army and Army Reserve. Coach Richardson has 20+ years of coaching experience on various levels including, AAU, middle school, high school and collegiately. Coach Richardson has achieved high levels of success coaching young men and women.

Coach Richardson is employed by Boxboard Products currently serving as a 3rd shift Supervisor. Coach Richardson is the proud father of Safari Richardson, she is a 2020 Graduated from NC State University currently attending Veterinarian School.

Coach Richardson is a compassionate leader that values hard work, determination, and athletes that value and respect the game. He is excited to join Piedmont Classical Coaching Staff and looks forward to continuing the success and tradition of Piedmont Classical Men’s Basketball program.

Our new Junior Varsity Head Men’s Basketball Coach is Mr. William Peay. Coach Peay is from Clemmons, NC. Upon graduating from Reagan High School, Coach Peay played collegiately at Winston Salem State University. While playing at WSSU, coach Peay played on the 2012 CIAA Championship team. After graduating from WSSU, coach Peay played in the American Basketball Association for 3 years. Coach Peay currently works for the Parks and Recreation Department in Winston Salem, NC. Coach Peay is excited to join the Bobcat family at Piedmont Classical High School.

Courtesy of Buddy Walker

Assistant Principal

Piedmont Classical High School