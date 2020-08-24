N.C. State shuts down/suspends all Athletics due to Coronavirus Cluster in the Sports Programs:Football on Hold, until Pack can get a hold on COVID-19

from the News and Observer, in Raleigh, N.C./CLICK HERE to read all….

N.C. State announced Monday that all athletic-related activities are suspended due to a coronavirus cluster within its sports programs.

In a statement on its website, N.C. State reported 27 cases within its athletic department, and of those, not all are athletes.

A cluster is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as five or more individuals.

“Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information,” athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a press release statement. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”

According to its campus dashboard, N.C. State has reported 457 positive cases of COVID-19 since March, with 416 of those cases being students.