No Fans this season for Duke University Football:First Home Game September 19 vs. Boston College and no fans in the stands(Cutout Crowd will be easy to Control)

No fans at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium to start football season

from FOX 8 News and see more on this on the FOX 8 News at 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11pm….

www.myfox8.com

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke University will not have fans in the stands for the beginning of its fall sports due to COVID-19.

Duke said only essential personnel such as game managers and broadcast media will be allowed at games on Duke’s campus.

“To be sure, our venues will not be the same without our passionate, energetic fan base,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White. “Given the unique and challenging circumstances, this determination was reached with the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront. As this evolving process continues, it is imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future.”

The announcement includes football.

Duke said it is offering fans the chance to have a cutout of themselves or their pet in the stands at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“Images placed in the seats will help replicate the gameday atmosphere in the stadium as well as provide an enhanced visual presence for the television audience,” the University said in a release.

For more information, visit www.GoDuke.com/DukeCutout.

Duke football opens the home portion of the 2020 schedule against Boston College on Sept. 19.

NO FANS: As Duke University kicks off the football season, there will be no fans to pack Wallace Wade Stadium. https://t.co/Edd2pDXlxD pic.twitter.com/DYxbYnVWSL — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) August 24, 2020