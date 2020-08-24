WWE News on Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose

Coming in this morning from WrestlingInc.com….www.wrestlinginc.com:

For those that missed it, a little over a week ago, one Phillip A. Thomas II tried to abduct WWE’s Sonya Deville at her home in Lutz, Florida.

Thomas drove from his home in South Carolina and arrived in Florida around midnight Sunday morning. He parked his car near Deville’s home, in the parking lot of Idlewild Church off Dale Mabry Highway and Van Dyke Road in Lutz, and then walked to a nearby subdivision where Deville’s home is. Thomas then cut a hole in her patio screen and waited for hours, watching and listening through windows. Thomas watched as Deville and Mandy Rose went to bed around shortly before 3 am, and then entered the home through a sliding glass door.

This triggered an alarm that allowed Sonya to capture a glimpse of the intruder as he was entering her home. She and Rose immediately left the home in a car, and called 911. Police arrived and found Thomas still in the home. He was found in possession of a knife, zip ties, mace, duct tape, a window punch, and other items. Thomas admitted to police that he planned to take Deville hostage. He also admitted to planning the crime for the past 8 months.

When it comes to the WWE Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose wrestling match at WWE’s SummerSlam, the stipulation for the bout between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose was reportedly changed because of the ongoing experience Sonya Deville is having with the legal system. Her lawyer advised her not to shave her head while handling this situation in court, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.(The Deville-Rose match was initially set to be a hair vs. hair match, but was changed to a “Loser leave WWE match”.)

There has been some speculation Deville will be taking time away from WWE due to the attempted kidnapping in her home last weekend, but there’s also speculation on Deville returning for a spot on RAW or NXT in the upcoming WWE Draft.