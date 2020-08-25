N.C. State’s Season Opening Football Game could be Delayed due to issues surrounding the Coronavirus/COVID-19

from Joe Giglio, with WRALSportsFan.com…..www.wralsportsfan.com…

Based on the ACC’s COVID-19 protocols with contact tracing, the conference might have to move NC State’s game with Virginia Tech to Sept. 26.

That could mean the Wolfpack will open the season on Sept. 19 at home with Wake Forest.

NC State announced on Monday that there was a cluster of 27 positive tests within the athletic department and that all sports activities had been put on pause.

According to two sources with knowledge of the situation, the football program was included in the positive tests and that one of the clusters the school identified was at the Wolf Village student apartment complex on campus, which is where the freshmen on the football team are required to live

CLICK HERE to read more/read all from Joe Giglio, with WRALSportsFan.com…..