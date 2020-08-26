NC State at Virginia Tech Football Game Rescheduled to Saturday September 26

NC State at Virginia Tech Football Game Rescheduled

GREENSBORO, N.C. from www.theacc.com – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the NC State at Virginia Tech football game will be rescheduled for Saturday, September 26. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 12.

The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the NC State football team. The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference). The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. The two open dates for each team allows flexibility, when possible, to make necessary adjustments. Game times and television selections will be released in the future.