MEAC announce Preseason All-Conference Football Team with N.C. A&T’s Kyin Howard(Eastern Guilford HS) named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year/A&T’s Jah-Maine Martin Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina A&T State University running back Jah-Maine Martin has been selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate and linebacker Kyin Howard(Eastern Guilford High School) has been selected as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

All awards, presented by TowneBank, were voted on by the MEAC’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

After earning First Team All-MEAC honors last season, Martin ended his second year with the Aggies ranked among the top running backs in the country. Martin finished 2019 ranked first in the nation in rushing yards per carry (7.73) and rushing touchdowns with 23. He also ranked second in total touchdowns (23), second in scoring (11.5), fourth in rushing yards per game (120.5) and fourth in total rushing yards (1,446). He had seven games where he rushed for over 100 yards last season, including a 299-yard performance against Charleston Southern on Sept. 14 (which included touchdown rushes of 84 and 76 yards).

The Conway, S.C. native was named to the 2019 Walter Payton Award Watch List after being named MEAC Offensive Player of the Week five times, and he was a finalist for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award.

Howard was the leader of the Aggies defense in 2019. He led the team in tackles with 79 (43 unassisted) and recorded 8.5 tackles for loss with two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and he recorded a safety at South Carolina State that proved to be the difference in the game. Howard earned Second Team All-MEAC honors in 2019 and led a defense that was fourth in the nation in rush defense and sixth in total defense. He had double-digit tackles three times during the season, including 15 (seven unassisted) at Norfolk State to go along with 4.5 tackles for loss.

The 2019 MEAC co-champion, North Carolina A&T State, leads the way with nine members of the Preseason First Team, while Norfolk State has six players, Florida A&M has four, North Carolina Central has three, 2019 MEAC co-champion South Carolina State has two First Team honorees and Delaware State had one.

Listed below are the 2020 Preseason All-MEAC teams:

2020 MEAC Football All-Conference Preseason Teams

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Kyin Howard(Eastern Guilford High School), North Carolina A&T State

First Team Offense Pos. Name Class School Hometown QB Juwan Carter Sr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va. RB Jah-Maine Martin r-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Conway, S.C. RB Isaiah Totten r-Sr. North Carolina Central Apex, N.C. WR Xavier Smith r-Jr. Florida A&M Haines City, Fla. WR Zachary Leslie Sr. North Carolina A&T State Lawndale, N.C. TE Shawn McFarland Sr. Norfolk State Selden, N.Y. C Dacquari Wilson r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Greensboro, N.C./Dudley High School OL Kenneth Kirby r-Sr. Norfolk State Newport News, Va. OL Keenan Forbes r-Sr. Florida A&M Miami, Fla. OL Dontae Keys r-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Fayetteville, N.C. OL Justin Redd r-Jr. Norfolk State Hampton, Va. First Team Defense Pos. Name Class School Hometown DL Jermaine McDaniel r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Dillon, S.C. DL Roderick Perry r-Sr. South Carolina State Raleigh, N.C. DL De’Shaan Dixon Sr. Norfolk State Chesapeake, Va. DL Chris Myers r-Sr. Norfolk State LaVergne, Tenn. LB Kyin Howard r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Gastonia, N.C. LB Jacob Roberts So. North Carolina A&T State Charlotte, N.C. LB Joseph Stuckey Jr. North Carolina A&T State Hillside, N.J. DB Markquese Bell r-Jr. Florida A&M Bridgeton, N.J. DB Bryan Mills Sr. North Carolina Central Palmdale, Calif. DB Mac McCain III r-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Greensboro, N.C./Dudley High School DB Decobie Durant r-Sr. South Carolina State Lamar, S.C. P Chris Faddoul Sr. Florida A&M Wesley Chapel, Fla. PK Jose Romo-MartinezJr. Delaware State Banning, Calif. RS Brandon CodringtonSo. North Carolina Central Raleigh, N.C. Second Team Offense Pos. Name Class School Hometown QB Corey Fields So. South Carolina State Hollywood, S.C. RB Isaac Washington Jr. Bethune-Cookman Cape Coral, Fla. RB Dedrick Parson r-Jr. Howard Philadelphia, Pa. WR David Manigo So. Florida A&M Decatur, Ga. WR Shaquan Davis So. South Carolina State Summerville, S.C. TE Taron Mallard Sr. Bethune-Cookman New Bern, N.C. C Bryan Crawford r-Jr. Florida A&M Pahokee, Fla. OL Andrew Dale r-Sr. North Carolina Central Morehead City, N.C. OL Jamal Savage Sr. Bethune-Cookman Plant City, Fla. OL Jalen Powell Sr. Norfolk State Temple Hill, Md. OL De’jour Simpson r-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Charlotte, N.C. Second Team Defense Pos. Name Class School Hometown DL Devin Harrell r-Jr. North Carolina A&T State Gastonia, N.C. DL Xavier Johnson Jr. South Carolina State Lake View, S.C. DL Gerome Howard Sr. Bethune-Cookman Sarasota, Fla. DL Tavien Blackwell Sr. Norfolk State Richmond, Va. LB Brooks Parker Jr. Delaware State Laurel, Del. LB Jerome Foster Jr. North Carolina Central Greenville, S.C. LB Untareo Johnson Sr. Bethune-Cookman Jonestown, Miss. DB Devyn Coles So. Norfolk State Highland Springs, Va. DB Juwain Granger Jr. Delaware State New Castle, Del. DB Stephen Stokes Sr. North Carolina Central Baltimore, Md. DB Brandon Savage Jr. Norfolk State Baltimore, Md. P Michael Rivers Jr. North Carolina A&T State Wilmington, N.C. PK Josh Nardone Sr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va. RS Tyrese Spain Jr. Bethune-Cookman Tampa, Fla.