Powerade State Games moving to the Triangle in 2021

Moving to Triangle in 2021!

We are excited to announce the return of the Powerade State Games to the Durham and Raleigh area in 2021! Our staff has been hard at work to get a jump on the planning process and we are looking forward to offering the most sports ever in the 30+ year history of the event. Stay tuned to our social media accounts as we begin to announce some highlights including the addition of some new sports, the return of some old sports and start to showcase some of the top notch venues will be using in 2021.

We are continuing to monitor the latest updates regarding COVID-19. Be sure to check your sport specific page for any updates about the status of your sport for 2020.

New Year… New Sports! Ninja to Join the Sport Line-up

Ninja will be making its first ever appearance in the Powerade State Games next June! Located in Fuquay-Varina, Rock Solid Warrior has something for ninjas of all levels, from beginner level to expert. Featuring over 8,000 square feet of top notch equipment, you can try your hand at some of the obstacles you’ve seen on TV like the Salmon Ladder and the Warped Wall. Stay tuned for more information about next year’s competition and in the meantime, visit Rock Sold Warrior’s website to find out more about everything they have to offer!

BIG NEWS COMING SOON FROM THE STATE GAMES OF AMERICA!

Be sure to check out the State Games of America Facebook Page on September 1 to see what the buzz is all about! As a reminder, the 2021 State Games of America has been postponed until 2022.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR TEAM USA!

Although we must wait another year to see our Olympic Athletes in action, you can still show your support for them by purchasing an Olympic license plate. The money raised from the plate is used to support the training efforts of North Carolina’s Olympians and to promote the development of future Olympians through the Powerade State Games. By purchasing an Olympic license plate, you will not only be supporting our current Olympians but the youth of North Carolina as well that have their own dreams of Olympic Gold. Simply ask for the plate at your local NC Division of Motor Vehicles or use the link found on the Donate page at www.ncsports.org.