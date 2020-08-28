Arizona Coaching Legend and Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Lute Olson has died at age 85
Hall of Fame basketball coach Lute Olson, who built Arizona into a national power and guided the Wildcats to the school’s only NCAA championship, has died at age 85.
Olson was hospitalized last year after suffering a stroke, and was recently moved into hospice care.
His death was confirmed by family to Arizona media outlets.
Olson went 589-187 in 24 seasons at Arizona and guided the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances, 23 consecutive NCAA tournaments and 11 Pac-10 titles, as well as the national title in 1997.
He was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and a statue of Olson was erected outside the McKale Memorial Center in 2018.
Olson finished his coaching career with a record of 776-285 in 34 seasons at Arizona, Iowa and Long Beach State.
Arizona won just four games in 1982-83, the season before Olson arrived in Tucson, and had reached the NCAA tournament twice since 1951.
