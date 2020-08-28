“The Bullet” has left the building:”Bullet” Bob Armstrong gone after 6-Decade Professional Wrestling Career(Bob Armstrong was 80 years old)

In the title/headline above, I would have just called him Armstrong, but if I didn’t correctly identify him as Bob Armstrong, and “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, he probably would have come back and kicked my butt…This man was that tough, and he was tough, even as an ‘old man’…Bob Armstrong wrestled his last professional wrestling match, when he was 79 years old…That is almost unreal…But, he is now longer with us…“Bullet” Bob Armstrong gone at age 80 years old, and he leaves a legacy…

RIP:”Bullet” Bob Armstrong

from www.wrestlinginc.com:

WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong has passed away at age 80. His son Scott Armstrong confirmed the news on social media.

Bob Armstrong made his wrestling debut in 1960.

During his career, Armstrong held several titles such as the NWA Columbus Heavyweight Championship, NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship, NWA North American Heavyweight Championship, USA Heavyweight Championship, NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship, and SCW Heavyweight Championship.

Armstrong was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

He wrestled his last match on May 11, 2019, for Continental Championship Wrestling in Dothan, Alabama, where he defeated The Assassin.

“Bullet” Bob Armstrong is also the father of Brad, Steve, and WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Jesse James. He had partnered with each of his sons at various points in his career.

WWE has released the below statement about his passing.

WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at age 80.

Equal parts strongman and showman, Armstrong, who was born Joseph James in Marietta, Ga., on Oct. 3, 1939, proved himself as one of the most tenacious grapplers on the planet during the territorial days of sports-entertainment. He secured his toughman reputation long before he ever set foot in the ring, thanks to his tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and his seven-year tenure as a member of the Fair Oaks (later Cobb County) Fire Department.

Armstrong, however, didn’t rest on his laurels when he was between the ropes. He handled himself well in the rough-and-tumble southeastern territories by employing an assortment of holds and moves, including his feared sleeper and Georgia Jawbreaker. He also possessed the gift of grappling gab, giving him the uncanny ability to wear down a rival with his words as well as with his strength.

His chosen trade later became a family business, as Armstrong’s four sons — Joseph, aka Scott Armstrong, Brad, Steve and Brian, aka WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Jesse James — followed in their father’s footsteps. The Armstrong boys often found themselves in their dad’s corner, as “Bullet” Bob partnered with each of his sons at various points in a competitive career which spanned over six decades.

For his part, Armstrong often credited his beloved wife, Gail, as the secret to his success. Upon being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, the self-proclaimed “ol’ war horse” also made the case that his many triumphs likely benefited from divine intervention, too.

“I think somebody up there likes me,” Armstrong said during his 2011 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech. “I got to live my dream.”

WWE extends its condolences to Armstrong’s family, friends and fans.

Wrestling Inc. sends their condolences out to Bob Armstrong’s family and friends.