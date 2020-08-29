Aaron Berry(Western Guilford HS) receives Presidential Scholarship Offer and College Football Offer to attend Methodist University(Monarchs)

Aaron Berry, a linebacker from Western Guilford High School, has received the Presidential Scholarship offer and a college football offer, to attend Methodist University, in Fayetteville, North Carolina….Berry is part of the Class of 2021, from Western Guilford High School…It could end up being the Methodist Monarchs, for Aaron Berry when he goes off to college….

