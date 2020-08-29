Alonza Barnett III(Grimsley HS) gets a College Football Offer from Old Dominion University Monarchs
Grimsley High School junior quarterback Alonza Barnett III, with a college football offer coming in from Old Dominion University/ODU, in Norfolk, Virginia….Barnett III, part of the Class of 2022, at Grimsley High School…..
After a great talk with @RickyRahne I’m grateful to receive my first offer from Old Dominion @NextGenAACamp @DonCallahanIC @GameofInchesHSS @RivalsFriedman @CoachKCampbell @RealCoachTripp @highschoolot pic.twitter.com/PHJ7pTxvlp
— Alonza Barnett III™? (@alonzabiii) August 29, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.