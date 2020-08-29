Alonza Barnett III(Grimsley HS) gets a College Football Offer from Old Dominion University Monarchs

Posted by Andy Durham on August 29, 2020

Grimsley High School junior quarterback Alonza Barnett III, with a college football offer coming in from Old Dominion University/ODU, in Norfolk, Virginia….Barnett III, part of the Class of 2022, at Grimsley High School…..

